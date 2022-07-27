Meet the rising Doncaster DJ star who has become a huge hit on Spotify

Thomas Irwin, a producer, songwriter and DJ who is originally from Tickhill, has almost 300,000 monthly listeners on the music streaming site and has also worked with major labels such as Sony and Warner.

The 21-year-old has performed his ‘uplifting’ electronic dance music across the world, including at the prestigious club Ministry of Sound in London and at European festivals.

Thomas told the Doncaster Free Press he started creating music in his bedroom when he was a student at The McAuley Catholic High School.

He added: “It all started when I was about 13, it was my birthday and I had about £30 pocket money so I bought a piano keyboard.

“I’m very much still a bedroom producer, I do work in London and travel a lot but the process of making music is still the same.”

These days Thomas is a degree student at the Point Blank Music School in London and was listed in BBC Introducing’s top ten uploads for 2019.

Now living in the capital, he is hailed as a ‘student success’ on the school’s website and is managed by Orean Music Limited.

Thomas recently returned from a writing trip in Stockholm and is looking forward to releasing new music.

He added: “I’d love to play at the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium one day. That’s happening right now and it is the most amazing festival.

“My family and friends in Doncaster all support me, they just want me to do what I love doing.”

Thomas has also revealed his tips for other budding musicians hoping to make it in the industry, and much of it came down to who you know, saying make good contacts in the playlist curation world and with other artists.

Thomas started releasing his music on smaller labels then collaborated with another artist on a track called The Lion, which was signed to label Dharma.

Thomas added: “This got me some good contacts but the truth is, the music has to do most of the speaking.

“Having the phone number of a talent scout won’t get you signed without having a song that works for the label.”