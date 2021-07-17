Meet Star Wars and Harry Potter stars when Doncaster Unleashed brings its geeky comic-con back to The Dome

Doncaster Unleashed has some amazing film and television guests for you to come along and meet when it returns to The Dome on Sunday, July 25.

Fans of Harry Potter and Star Wars will be thrilled to hear that Guy Henry will be attending. Guy’s roles include Henrik Hanssen in Holby City, Pius Thickness in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as well as providing the physical and vocal performance of Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Staying with the Star Wars theme there will also be Dame Harriet Walter who appeared as Doctor Kalonia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Dame Harriet has also had roles in Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, The Crown and Sense and Sensibility.

Alongside Guy and Dame Harriet there is Clem So (Star Wars, James Bond, Guardians of the Galaxy, Detective Pikachu) and Paul Warren (Harry Potter, Star Wars, World War Z) who will share some of their delightful experiences of their time on set.

The Star Wars theme continues at The Dome as you can grab a photo with the Jedi Master himself, Yoda, or with the cuddly Ewoks, or with the huge, scary Wampa as well as a selection of droids from a galaxy far, far away.

You can jump in the Candy Car from Wreck-It Ralph or for the really, really, oldies, we have the latest form of transport as driven by Fred Flinstone.

Walking around the venue there will be lots of photo opportunities to be had!

You won’t be able to miss seeing the massive Marvel Hulk Buster and War Machine, or the Transformers Bumblebee and Fortnites Cuddle Bear Team Leader. For those who prefer an out of this world experience Mos Eisley Misfits who will be in costume as everyone’s favourite Star Wars characters…..listen out for that Wookie call!

For the first time ever they will be able to bring The Shooting Range to Doncaster Unleashed. You can find the shooting range upstairs on the balcony overlooking the main event in The Troll Market area which is free to enter.

You can also enhance your day by coming along dressed as a TV, movie, game or anime character or simply just come along dressed as a Muggle! Those in costume can enter the cosplay competition with the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

As well as guests and attractions there are comic creators, authors and loads of geeky traders with tons of geeky toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and so much more…there is something for everyone.

The featured trader at this event is SM-Artworks, Solly is a wonderful artist who not only creates stunning artwork but fantastic commissions as well for that truly unique piece of art.

This is what Sharon Hall of Unleashed Events said: “Our last event at The Dome was a huge success and we had amazing feedback from those who attended.

"When the venue is filled with geeky attractions, costumers, activities and movie guests it is simply out of this world.

"Doncaster Unleashed Comic-Con has so much for you to see and do, it is packed full of geeky delights! Whatever your age it is a great day out and something all the family can enjoy!”

