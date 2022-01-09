Meet cute Kay'cea - one of the first New Year babies in Doncaster in 2022

The little bundle of joy was an unexpected early arrival for Skellow parents Georgie and Liam, coming into the world on New Year’s Day at 34 weeks.

As she was born pre-term, the baby, whose full name is Kay’cea Armstrong-Evriviades, is still receiving care at Doncaster Royal Infirmary after weighing in at just 3lbs 6oz.

But Kay’Cea, who arrived on New Year’s Dat at 3.33pm is doing well according to her 26-year-old mum.

She said: “She’s still in hospital due to her being pre-term. We’ve now been in hospital eight days unfortunately but she’s getting better every day and hopefully it won’t be long till she’s home.”

Meanwhile, Zara Rose Geddes was Doncaster’s first Christmas Day baby.