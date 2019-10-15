Meet Alfie Turton - Doncaster's new junior Civic Mayor!
The eight-year-old donned his robes and hat for the very first time this week, during a special ceremony at his school to celebrate his election.
“I come from a large family so know the importance of trying to get your voice heard,” said the Woodfield Primary School pupil.
As part of his new role, Alfie will be the voice of the town's young people, championing the things that matter to other local children, acting as ambassador for the town in addition to attending events with Civic Mayor Coun Linda Curran.
Coun Curran was one of a shortlisting panel, along with cabinet member for Children, Schools and Young People, Nuala Fennelly, that had the unenviable task of choosing the junior Civic Mayor from the many applications received.
Coun Curran said: “We were bowled over by the response we received and not only that, but the exceptionally high standard of the responses made choosing just one Junior Civic Mayor a very difficult task indeed.
“After extensive deliberation, we felt that Alfie’s huge enthusiasm for the role and his personality really shone through in the application. He also gave recognition to the other candidates and wished them good luck which we thought was lovely and highlighted his consideration and thoughtfulness towards others.
“I look forward to working with Alfie over the coming year.”
Cllr Fennelly added: “Well done Alfie. Also, a big thank you and well done to everyone who applied for the role. We felt a great sense of pride when reading the applications and they backed up what we already knew – that we have many fantastic young people in Doncaster who are passionate about making a difference.”