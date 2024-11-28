Mayor wishes South Yorkshire’s young musicians good luck ahead of their performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard has sent a video message wishing 150 young performers good luck as they travel down to London for their first performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The South Yorkshire Music Hub was established in September and brings together existing youth orchestras to form the South Yorkshire Orchestral Collective. It will perform at the iconic venue in front of 4,000 people this evening (Thursday 28 November).

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “These talented musicians from across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield are performing for everyone in South Yorkshire.

“And I couldn’t be prouder that they’ve been chosen to be the centrepiece of such a prestigious musical event.

“Music enriches everyone’s lives - those who play it, those who listen to it or those whose lives it touches.

“The new South Yorkshire Music Hub shows the power we can have when we work together and collaborate, and the opportunities we can unlock for our young people.”

The performance is part of the Music for Youth Prom – a national celebration of the very best music education in the country – for which South Yorkshire has been chosen as a centrepiece orchestra. The young musicians are also working on Music for Youth’s inspirational new music residency.

Director of Programmes at Music for Youth, Kate Gardner, said: "Music for Youth is thrilled to welcome the South Yorkshire Orchestral Collective to the Proms for the Ten Pieces Project and Frequencies New Music Residency.

“Their passion and creativity perfectly embody the spirit of innovation and inclusivity that these initiatives celebrate. Together, we’re paving the way for the next generation of musical talent to shine."

The orchestra is led by Sheffield Music Hub’s senior schools’ orchestra together with partners, the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra, Sheffield Music Academy and talented musicians from Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.

Ian Naylor, Head of Music Education at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Music for Youth and it’s such a huge honour to have been asked to represent the region on this prestigious stage.

“For young musicians to come together, share their love of music-making and be able to perform together on such a huge stage is breathtaking. It shows what is possible when we work together to bring about such inspirational opportunities.”

The performance – the first collaboration of its kind – will be a celebration of the rich and diverse youth orchestral tradition in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire’s musical education has always been strong. The new South Yorkshire Music Hub, which brings the four existing music hubs together under one umbrella, will increase opportunities and access for young performers across South Yorkshire