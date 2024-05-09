Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young people are preparing to move into a newly refurbished supported accommodation created by City of Doncaster Council to help them transition from living in care to independent living.

Askern Court has been designed to support young people learn valuable life skills, including financial and practical skills so they can successfully go on to secure their own tenancy.

Helping them to prepare for what life is like living on their own, the property has five self-contained flats, each with its own front door, kitchen, living space, bedroom and bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young people will be supported by the on-site 24/7 team who will be on hand to help them learn the practicalities of running their own home – from housekeeping skills, budgeting and paying bills to finding and keeping employment, training and education, as well as caring for their own wellbeing.

Mayor Ros Jones officially opens Askern Court.

The young people will be supported to plan for their future, taking the next steps that are right for them whether that is going to university or further education or looking to secure their own tenancy.

Mayor Ros Jones, who officially opened the premises, said: “Living alone for the first time is daunting for any of us, but particularly for our care leavers who do this at a young age and may not have the support of family members.

"We are pleased to be able to open this latest home that will provide our young people with a safe and supportive environment to develop their skills to live more independently and aid their transition into adulthood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over several months, the council has worked alongside carer leavers to transform the disused block into modern, bright and welcoming one-bedroom flats. The young people have been involved in selecting the furniture and decorations for the flats, to turn each space into an inviting and welcoming home.

The new home is set to welcome its first residents later this month. Askern Court is the council’s third supported accommodation property for care leavers.