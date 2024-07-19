Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has gathered questions from Doncaster residents to pose to the borough’s elected mayor.

Residents of Doncaster have shared the questions they have for the Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones.

Topics most mentioned among residents included the ongoing negotiations to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, funding for a new hospital and the use of transport and highways funds.

Is there a possibility that the Sheffield Tram network will be extended to Doncaster and Doncaster Sheffield Airport in the future?

Mayor Ros Jones.

“The original plan of Northern Powerhouse Rail would have seen the Tram extended into the centre of Doncaster, this was shelved under the last government.

“Doncaster Railway Station is already at capacity, I want to see that resolved alongside better train services and a bus service that is fit for purpose before any tram or tram-train extension into Doncaster.

“Extending the tram network out to the airport and mainline rail links such as the East-Coast / Lincoln lines could be transformational, there are also manycommunities in the south of Doncaster with no railway station, so an extension of the tram out to the airport could support those communities as well, but our first priority is to get the airport open and planes flying, then we can work to invest in further transport links to our airport.”

The council was critical of the previous government for not providing funding for a new hospital, can we expect to see this funding now there is a new Labour government?

“Let’s be perfectly honest, the country’s finances and public services are in a mess after 14 years of Conservative chaos and failure, the previous government said there would be no money for a new hospital before 2034 at the earliest, of course I want to see a new hospital for Doncaster and that is our ambition.

“We are working with our NHS partners to bring some health services into our City Centre, to further stimulate footfall and improve health outcomes. Doncaster Royal Infirmary is in urgent need of funding in order to simply catch up with urgent maintenance.

Do you think that the South Yorkshire Investment Zone has had benefits for Doncaster and will in the future?

“The South Yorkshire Investment Zone is very much still in the early stages, although announced last year the delivery is scheduled to commence this financial year.

“There is a £160m pot for South Yorkshire to utilise over a ten-year period designed to attract investment and unlock barriers holding back economic growth.

“In Doncaster we have Gateway East adjacent to the airport identified as a potential site alongside our City Centre corridor, Unity, Thorne North and even areas in Doncaster North that we hope will become the site of Hybrid Air Vehicles.

“The South Yorkshire Investment Zone will support our South Yorkshire Airport City ambition for a sustainable airport hub with the airport anchoring a sector specific focus on aviation-related advanced manufacturing, advanced engineering and the growing jet-zero and decarbonisation industries.

“These are key economic growth sectors and can deliver skilled and well-paid jobs for Doncaster.”

Why does the council regularly build new cycleways whilst existing cycleways and highways have outstanding maintenance such asovergrown grass, damage and potholes?

“Cycle lanes and Active Travel were a major part of the Conservative government agenda. As per the 2021 Transport Decarbonisation Plan released under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Funding for cycleways has come directly from the government and can only be spent on these initiatives.

“Government funding for highways repairs in Doncaster are roughly £5million per year (the same as it was in 2010), whereas roughly £15million per year for Active Travel; including walking & cycling.

“Now that we have a Labour government, I hope to see more funding allocated to highways maintenance. In Doncaster we have circa £150m of highways works awaiting funding. We need a long-term funding model from government in order for us to have a long-term plan to repair our highways.”

Mayor Ros Jones of the Labour Party was first elected in 2013 and has held the position since, leading the City of Doncaster Council with a Labour majority.

The next mayoral election is set to take place on 1 May 2025, alongside a local election of ward councillors.