Mayor of South Yorkshire becomes honorary member of Barnby Dun Men’s Club

The Barnby Dun Men’s Club welcomed a special guest last Friday as South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard paid a visit to find out more about the club’s work and community impact.

The club, which meets weekly, was set up to help tackle social isolation by offering men a friendly, inclusive space to meet new people, develop new interests, and get involved in community life.

It’s strictly non-political — but that didn’t stop the Mayor from rolling up his sleeves and joining in with good humour and genuine interest.

During his visit, Mr Coppard chatted with members, listened with interest about the group’s community garden allotment — a space designed to be welcoming to people of all ages and abilities — and learned about the wide range of projects the club has delivered for the local area.

In recent months, members have:

Designed and installed a large cross for the exterior of Barnby Dun Methodist Church, to celebrate the building’s 150th anniversary;

Built and donated planters to the neighbouring Church of England parish church, helping enhance the church grounds;

Created accessible paths and raised beds at their community allotment, including plans for a small orchard and sensory garden;

Welcomed guest speakers, organised social trips, and supported environmental causes, including building hedgehog homes and collecting newspapers for a local hedgehog hospital.

Clearly impressed by the club’s energy and impact, the Mayor commented on the potential for a network of Friday Men’s Clubs across South Yorkshire — an idea members were delighted to hear.

To mark the occasion and make him feel fully part of the team, the club presented Mr Coppard with his own Men’s Club shirt and made him an honorary member — a gesture he received with a smile and great appreciation.

Club Chair David Clayton said: "We were pleased to welcome Oliver and to show him the heart of what we do — creating community, combating loneliness, and giving people purpose and friendship.

“We don’t do politics here, but we do believe in people, and it’s encouraging to know that the value of what we’re doing is recognised at that level. He was great company, and we were proud to make him one of our own!”

The Barnby Dun Men’s Club is always open to new members and continues to make a positive difference in the local community through practical projects, partnerships, and plenty of laughter.

The club meets every Friday from 10am-noon. It's free to join and free to attend. For more information contact [email protected]