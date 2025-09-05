Mayor launches search for Doncaster Sheffield Aiport committee boss

The mayor of Doncaster has launched a search to find a chairperson to run a committee involved in the running of Doncaster Sheffield Airport when it relaunches.

Local council leaders and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard will vote on proposals to release £160 million of funding for the project on Tuesday.

Ahead of that vote, mayor Ros Jones said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport is preparing to relaunch, and we are seeking an Airport Consultative Committee chair.

“In line with guidance from the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport, there is a requirement to establish an Airport Consultative Committee as we progress with our Airspace and Aerodrome Certification.

“To make preparations for and lead this committee, Doncaster Council are seeking applications for an independent chair of the Doncaster Sheffield Airport Consultative Committee.

“The ACC chair is responsible for leading the committee in fostering effective communication and collaboration among airport stakeholders, including airlines, ground services, security agencies, local authorities, and the community.

"The chair ensures that the committee's discussions are productive, issues are addressed promptly, and continuous improvements are made to enhance airport operations, safety, and passenger experience.”

It's proposed to hold 4 meetings a year at Heyford House at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The role is not renumerated; however, in the rare occurrence travel is required these expenses, where appropriate, will be covered by the airport operator.

She added that further announcements will follow next week following the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Gainshare decision which will take place on Tuesday.