Mayor hosts veterans' reception ahead of Doncaster Armed Forces Day

Military veterans were welcomed to the Mansion House for a special reception hosted by Mayor Ros Jones ahead of Armed Forces Day in Doncaster this weekend.

Guests tucked into food and drink as the city prepares for a number of events to mark the occasion on Saturday.

Mayor Jones described the event as “a fantastic opportunity to give thanks to just some of Doncaster’s residents who have given so much for their country.”

The city centre has already been draped in red, white and blue flags for this year’s celebrations.

Armed Forces Day banners and Union flags are proudly on show and a City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Our city is already dressed and ready to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

“Don't forget to join us at Elmfield Park Centenary Fields to celebrate on Saturday 28 June.”

The event will include a parade of military personnel through Doncaster city centre, starting from Duke Street at 11am.

That will be followed by a “brilliant family friendly event” at Elmfield Park until 5pm.

There’ll be Second World War Military vehicles participating in the parade, alongside local Armed Forces veterans, pipers and police horses, a spokesperson said.

Veterans' Day was first observed in 2006 after a campaign by then chancellor Gordon Brown.

Although an official event, it is not a public holiday in the UK. The name was changed to Armed Forces Day in 2009 and is currently observed on the last Saturday of June.