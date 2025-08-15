Mayor hits back after being blasted for "misleading" AI A-level results pic

The civic mayor of Doncaster has hit back after a complaint that he used a “misleading” AI photo to congratulate the city’s A-level students on their results, saying he was “embracing” the technology.

Coun Tim Needham, who is also a Labour ward councillor for Armthorpe, shared the computer generated image on his Facebook page to praise pupils.

But one constituent was upset by the use of the photo showing a group of students under a Doncaster railway station sign – and said: “Using AI imagery instead of real photographs undermines public trust.”

Constituent Sebastian Ward wrote: "In my view, this is not appropriate for a civic leader.

Civic Mayor Coun Tim Needham was critcised for using an AI generated image to congratulate Doncaster A-level students on their results.

"The role of a mayor is to represent the community accurately and authentically, and the use of AI images – without clear labelling risks misleading the public.

"Residents expect photographs from their mayor to reflect real events, people, and places in our community, not artificially created interpretations.

"There are several important issues here:

"Trust and authenticity: The public has a right to know whether an image shows reality or is AI-generated.

“Transparency: If AI is used, it should be clearly stated to avoid any risk of misrepresentation.

“Community engagement: Going out to take photographs is an important part of being visible in the community and building connections—something AI cannot replace.

“Using AI imagery instead of real photographs undermines public trust and removes a valuable opportunity for the mayor to engage with residents in person. I believe this is a matter that deserves public discussion.”

Coun Needham captioned the photo with the message: “Good luck to all our young people getting their A Level results this morning

"Whatever the envelope says it does not define you. Be proud of the work you have put in and remember there are many paths to success and happiness.”

After the criticism, he said: “I posted the image to congratulate our young people who have received their results this week.

“Artificial Intelligence(AI) is set to transform our society, I am embracing the opportunity to use AI in my work as councillor for Armthorpe.

"There are of course a number of key concerns in relation to AI that do need wider discussion and as a councillor within the City of Doncaster I will of course be fully engaging with this.”