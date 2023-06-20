News you can trust since 1925
Mayor hands out prizes at Army organised football contest at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones was on hand to dish out the prizes at an Army organised football tournament in the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 06:26 BST

The event, organised by the 150 Regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps, took place at the Eco Power Stadium, with Army teams, emergency service workers and community organisations all hoping to be crowned winners.

In the end, a team representing Elite Property Development triumphed, picking up their prizes from the mayor.

Spokemsan, Lance Corporal James Wellings said: “It was a really great day.

Elite Property Development collect their prizes from Ros Jones.Elite Property Development collect their prizes from Ros Jones.
Elite Property Development collect their prizes from Ros Jones.
"We had a lot of people come down throughout the day to watch the teams play as well as come and have a chat and engage with us.

"There was some exceptional football played by the teams on the day with the mayor handing out the winning trophy and medals.”

Second place went to Tesco, while the Doncaster Council team took third spot, with the golden boot winner Marion Isc of Tesco.

