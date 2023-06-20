Mayor hands out prizes at Army organised football contest at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

The event, organised by the 150 Regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps, took place at the Eco Power Stadium, with Army teams, emergency service workers and community organisations all hoping to be crowned winners.

In the end, a team representing Elite Property Development triumphed, picking up their prizes from the mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokemsan, Lance Corporal James Wellings said: “It was a really great day.

Elite Property Development collect their prizes from Ros Jones.

"We had a lot of people come down throughout the day to watch the teams play as well as come and have a chat and engage with us.

"There was some exceptional football played by the teams on the day with the mayor handing out the winning trophy and medals.”