Mayor and MPs welcome Government's free school breakfast clubs for Doncaster

The mayor of Doncaster and the city’s MPs have welcomed the Government’s roll out of free breakfast clubs to a number of schools across the borough.

Eight primary schools in Doncaster will be part of the first phase of the programme, which Labour says will save working families £450.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “From as soon as April, chosen schools will kick-off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to inform the government’s landmark national roll out which will give all parents access to the scheme.

“Delivering on promises made to working parents, all primary aged children in early adopter schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every school day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier.

Free school brekafast clubs are being rolled out across Doncaster.

“Making sure no child starts school hungry, the scheme also has an important role to play in the government’s commitment to tackle child poverty.”

750 schools across the country will offer clubs from April, with 67,000 pupils in England’s most disadvantaged communities to benefit in first phase.

All primary aged children attending Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy; Carr Lodge Academy; Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy; Bentley High Street Primary School; Edlington Victoria Academy; Rosedale Primary School; Park Primary School; Bawtry Mayflower Primary School will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day.

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of Labour’s Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of millions of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North MP said: “It is fantastic that both Rosedale Primary and Bentley High Street Primary in my constituency will benefit from Labour’s breakfast clubs.

“I know that too many children’s life chances are being scarred by rising poverty, with 1 in 4 children in absolute poverty as of 2023. This Labour Government is determined to change that.

“I believe that children growing up in Doncaster deserve the best start in life. Breakfast Clubs will help Labour bear down on the levels of child poverty that were left far too high by the previous Government”.

The breakfast club rollout is being driven alongside the wider work of the Child Poverty Taskforce, which is set to deliver an ambitious strategy to increase household income, bring down essential costs, and tackle the challenges felt by those living in poverty.

Schools were chosen from across England to ensure the scheme tests and learns from a variety of schools. Each breakfast club must be universal, offer 30 minutes of free childcare and include breakfast.

Government research shows most parents (87%) think breakfast clubs are a good chance for children to socialise, and two thirds (66%) recognise the value of clubs providing educational activities.

Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central said: “It’s fantastic to see schools in Doncaster benefit from the first rollout of free breakfast clubs.

“This shows that Labour in power delivers on our Plan for Change and, most importantly, delivers for Doncaster.”