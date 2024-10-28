MasterChef: The Professionals: Doncaster chef, 29, to star on TV cookery show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chef hoping to prove herself the cream of the crop is to star on TV’s MasterChef: The Professionals.

29-year-old Beth will take part in heat two of the latest series of the BBC show which pits Britain’s best chefs against each other in the ultimate cookery contest.

The best on the day will earn a place in this week’s quarter-final as the hunt for this year’s champion continues.

A show spokesperson said: “Heat two - and the second group of four chefs arrive to kick-start their MasterChef adventure. It will take every ounce of chef know-how to deliver across two tough challenges.

Beth will star on MasterChef: The Professionals. (Photo: BBC).

"Nerves will need to be checked at the door if they hope to impress.”

The senior sous chef grew up in Doncaster as the middle child of four.

She noticed her mum’s love for cooking shows and cookbooks from a young age and now lives in Rutland with her partner Ruth, who she met whilst working at the same hotel.

At the age of 14, Beth did work experience in a kitchen through her school and after completing her GCSEs she went to catering college.

She started her culinary career at Bluebells in Ascot, then moved onto an AA 3-Rosette hotel before moving to the Michelin-starred Hambleton Hall, where she has worked since 2015.

Talking of her inspirations to become a chef, she said: “My grandma owned a pub, which my mum grew up in. They both had this love for food and pleasing people. Although my mum is not a great cook, she and my grandma made me want to go into it as a career.

"As soon as I started cooking it was like a flame in my stomach.”

“My style of food is flavoursome. I love to celebrate ingredients and make them the best and most exciting they can be.

"I have worked in a Michelin-starred kitchen for over eight years now - starting in pastry and working through every section. I feel that, although I’m a young chef, I’m well-rounded and my food style reflects this.”

So why did she want to take part in MasterChef: The Professionals?

“I’m at a point in my career, where I’m thinking, ‘what’s next?’ and MasterChef seems like an exciting way to open new doors,” she said.

"My mum has begged me every year for as long as I can remember to enter the competition. My plan was to keep it a secret from her and surprise her when it goes out on television, but I just couldn’t keep it in so she knows I’ve made it to the show!

"She’s been with me every step of the way along my cooking career and is proud of me for putting myself out there.”

“I’m a massive family person. Visiting home back in Doncaster and spending time with my nieces and nephews and catching up with friends is what brings me the most joy. Of course, I also love eating out and finding new places with good food.”

Watch MasterChef: The Professionals on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Tuesday 29 October at 8pm.