Married At First Sight: Tayah reveals makeover of Adam's Doncaster home

Tayah Victoria, 25 and Adam Aveling, 26 are now an item after finding love on the E4 show where singletons tie the knot within seconds of meeting each other for the first time – and then attempt to stay together.

And after cameras stopped rolling, the pair are still firmly in love, with Tayah moving to Doncaster and transforming her hubby’s ‘lad pad.’

After slamming his pool table and coffee table on the show, she wasted no time in making a few changes after being very vocal about what she didn’t like - in particular the blue LED light up coffee table.

Tayah and Adam now live together in Doncaster - and Tayah has given his house a makeover. (Photo: Instagram).

Now the couple have a simple glass table featuring their wedding picture and a fashion book.

They also have a new grey sofa, scattered with cushions - perfect for relaxing and watching TV.

Talking about the coffee table, Adam told new!: “It’s already gone, Tayah sold it straight away! She used the one thing she didn’t like as the selling point; that it lit up."

She added: "I got more money for it then he’d originally paid for it too!"

Sharing a clip with her fans, Tayah said: "It just feels a little bit more homely doesn't it? Adam actually did want to sell the sofas they just weren't very comfortable were they?"

During the show’s run, Tayah dropped the biggest hint yet the couple were still an item after it was revealed that she had posted the sofas for sale on a Doncaster Facebook page as far back as June.

And eagle eyed fans also noticed that Adam’s parents were Facebook friends with Tayah, who moved from Hertfordshire to live in Doncaster – which she says she prefers to her life down south due to the amount of countryside around the town and also the friendliness of local people.