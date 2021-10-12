Married At First Sight: Bob and Morag spark romance rumours at Adam and Tayah's Doncaster party

Bob and Morag were pictured partying with Tayah and Adam in Doncaster. (Photo: Instagram).

The pair set tongues wagging after cosying up to each other at a garden party hosted by co-stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling at their home in Doncaster over the weekend.

Morag, 31, tied the knot with Luke Dawson, 36, on the show but was ‘ghosted’ after the programme ended.

Meanwhile Bob's marriage didn't last long with Megan Wolfe, 26, after she kissed co-star Jordon Mundell behind his back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now viewers are convinced that Bob and Morag have moved on... with each other.

In a recent Instagram snap, Morag can be seen cuddling up next to Bob in a pic with Tayah and Adam.

She captioned the post: "Weekends with these ."

Fans rushed to the comments section to ask what's been going on between the pair.

One said: "You’re tormenting us Is there a romance in the air in Doncaster?"

A second questioned: "Hang on are you two together!!!."

A third added: "You and Bob as a couple ."

But Bob has cleared up any rumours that he's found love with Morag.

He explained on his Instagram Stories: "Just to clarify this, now, 100 per cent, me and Morag are not dating.

"We are just good friends, close friends, like who I am with a few other girls on the show."