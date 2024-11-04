Market trader accuses "socialist" council of destroying livelihood after call to reduce stall size

A long-serving Doncaster market trader has accused the “socialist” council of destroying their livelihood – after reportedly being told to slash the size of their stall by “more than half.”

Fruit and veg trader KD Davis and Sons took an angry swipe at City of Doncaster Council in an angry Facebook post – which has won the support of former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

Sharing a photo of white lines spray painted on the road in Market Place where the firm trades from, a spokesperson said the council was reducing its selling space.

A spokesperson said: “To most, this picture will make no sense and just be a spray painted line. What it is to us, is socialist Doncaster Council destroying our livelihood.

“As a business we employ 28 local people, six of which are located in Doncaster Markets.

"If times weren’t hard enough with reduced spending, a reduced city wide footfall, National Insurance contributions and Minimum Wage going up in April.

“We’ve now been told our outside space what we trade from is being reduced by over half.

"I’ve emailed various councillors to no avail but they’ve soon sprayed lines they think we’re going to stick to?

“It will be no surprise if the proposed stipulations are actioned we’ll be making job losses before Christmas. So much for a party for the working people?

“This is not a health and safety protocol nor anything that makes sense, it’s a political attack on our livelihood.

“I’m beyond words.”

The firm, which has traded in Doncaster since 1985, has won the support of former Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher, who lost the newly created seat of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election.

In a social media post, he wrote: “If things continue as they are, we risk losing all our businesses.

"Locally, it’s time for a change in leadership; we desperately need a new Mayor. Nationally, we can all see we need a new Chancellor too. In fact, just five months in, it’s clear that we require a completely new government.”