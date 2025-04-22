Market chiefs' tribute as long running Crusty Cob stall closes its doors
The Crusty Cob bakery stall on the market has closed down following staff retirements.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Markets said: “A big thank you and fond farewell to the lovely ladies at Crusty Cob, who have officially wrapped up their time at Doncaster Market after years of dedicated service.
“Their warm smiles, fresh bakes, and homely charm have been a treasured part of the market — and they’ll be deeply missed by both traders and loyal customers.
"Thank you for being such a brilliant stall and a true part of the market family.
“We wish them all the very best in whatever they go on to do next — your time here won’t be forgotten!”
Nearby Lynnies Lunch Stop has vowed to fill the void – and bellies – of customers left disappointed by the stall’s demise.
Lynnies Lunch Stop has pledged to step into the gap left by the closure of the Crusty Cob in the Market Place.
A spokesperson for the store, based on the corner of Market Place and Scot Lane said: “We’re not just filling the gap – we’re levelling up!
“From May – fresh bread delivered daily from our bakery – yes please
“Even more cakes, scones and sweet goodies? Absoluutely.
“Your go-to for hot and cold sandwiches? Already nailed it.”
“Now we need you!
“What were your fave bits from the other place?
“What would you love to see on our shelves?
“Think dream cakes, top-tier bread, anything you will miss – tell us. We’re growing to serve you better, and your ideas equal gold.
“Drop a comment, send a DM, or pop in for a chat over coffee
“Let’s make this the tastiest corner café in town!”
The Crusty Cob has a number of other branches across Doncaster including a popular bakery and sandwich outlet in Scot Lane which has served city centre shoppers for many years.
The remaining branches of the chain are understood to be staying open.
