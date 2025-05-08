Man who threatened to jump from Doncaster motorway bridge thanks police who saved him
The man has offered his “sincere gratitude” for the Doncaster South Yorkshire Police officer who helped talk him down from the bridge over the M18.
He said: “I experienced a mental health crisis that ultimately led to a standoff on a bridge above the M18 in Doncaster.
“During this period, I was significantly distressed, stressed, and in profound despair, feeling overwhelmed and believing that suicide was my only recourse as I have been struggling for a long time.
"Police Constable Declan 'Dec' Kay was among one of the first officers to arrive at the scene and served as the primary point of contact throughout the negotiation process.
“His approach was consistently understanding, caring, and empathetic. Despite my heightened state of irritability and anger, his communication was effective, and I was receptive to his words.
“I firmly believe that the actions and words of PC Kay were instrumental in preventing a tragic outcome, and I am deeply grateful for his intervention.
“PC Kay and his colleague PC Brown accompanied me to hospital where they continued to demonstrate care, attentiveness and understanding.
“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and profound appreciation to South Yorkshire Police and all individuals who were involved in the incident from those in the force control room to the officers on the ground.
“Please convey to PC Kay that I am now receiving support and experiencing positive progress. He is a commendable asset to the police force, and I wish him every success in his career.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We wanted to share this incredibly moving and poignant message from a man who thanked one of our officers for the help, support and care shown to him as he experienced a mental health crisis.
“The man was full of praise for PC Declan Kay's 'understanding, caring and empathetic approach' as his 'actions and words prevented a tragic outcome.”
“These messages of support and thanks mean the world to our officers and staff.”
If you want to submit your own, you can do so through the SYP website:
