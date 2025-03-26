Man injured in Doncaster mobility scooter crash thanks people who came to aid
73-year-old Roy Watson suffered a fractured shoulder in the crash near to Doncaster railway station last Friday afternoon.
He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary following the incident and has sent his thanks to those who looked after at the scene of the crash via a friend.
The pal said: “Roy wanted to thank those that helped him. He was so grateful to everyone who helped him and wanted to say thank you.
“He's in a lot of pain and has a fractured shoulder, bless him. He says he couldn't have asked for better people to help and care for him.
“He also appreciates all the help from ambulance staff and at the hospital too.”
Emergency services cordoned off parts of Trafford Way and St Sepulchre Gate West near to Doncaster Interchange and the Frenchgate centre following the incident on Friday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called on Friday (21 March) at 5.55pm by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision in St Sepulchre Gate West, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a mobility scooter and a white and red Ford Transit 350 were involved in the collision.
“A 73-year-old man, who was the rider of the mobility scooter, was taken to hospital.”
“St Sepulchre Gate West was closed for a short period of time while officers and the ambulance service carried out their work.”
