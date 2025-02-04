Man has microwave oven stolen in broad daylight in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:36 BST
A shopper has hit out and warned others to be on their guard – after his microwave oven was stolen in broad daylight in a Doncaster street.

The victim took to social media to share details of the incident which reportedly took place in Hight Street in Mexborough on Monday.

They wrote: “I went down Mexborough High Street and bought a new microwave.

"I put the microwave down on a concrete bench whilst I phoned a taxi. In the meantime, my daughter phoned me so I was busy talking to her and I took my eyes of it.

A man had his microwave oven stolen in a Doncaster street.

"While I was talking to my daughter someone nicked it.

"I had a bloke in front of me begging for money so I was watching him whilst on the phone. I noticed that he wasn't hanging about anymore and I turned to pick my microwave up but all that was there was an empty space where my microwave had been.

“Mexborough is the pits.”

