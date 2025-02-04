Man has microwave oven stolen in broad daylight in Doncaster street
The victim took to social media to share details of the incident which reportedly took place in Hight Street in Mexborough on Monday.
They wrote: “I went down Mexborough High Street and bought a new microwave.
"I put the microwave down on a concrete bench whilst I phoned a taxi. In the meantime, my daughter phoned me so I was busy talking to her and I took my eyes of it.
"While I was talking to my daughter someone nicked it.
"I had a bloke in front of me begging for money so I was watching him whilst on the phone. I noticed that he wasn't hanging about anymore and I turned to pick my microwave up but all that was there was an empty space where my microwave had been.
“Mexborough is the pits.”