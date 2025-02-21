Man flees Doncaster comedy show after being exposed on stage by partner as love cheat

A man fled a Doncaster comedy show – when his partner exposed him as a love cheat live on stage in front of hundreds of shocked fans.

Canadian comic Katherine Ryan was presenting a segment of her Battleaxe stand-up show at The Dome last night where she reads out text messages from members of the audience.

And when a woman in the audience sent a message to the comedian accusing her partner of cheating, the embarrassed man hot-footed it out of the venue after being caught red-handed.

Speaking about the incident on her Telling Everybody Eveything podcast, the television comic and Parental Guidance star, 41, said she had since been in touch with the woman to check on her safety after the incident left audience members stunned.

Said Katherine: “I thought it was a joke at first.

"I saw the text and it was about about a woman announcing to her husband through the medium of my show that she’d caught him cheating on OnlyFans and he had a very distinguishable tattoo that marked him.

"Anyway, the man got up – and the lights are on for this section – and he had a very visible reaction and bolted from the theatre.

"This young woman, I didn’t really want to push it and without giving too much away, I thought it was gonna be a really spicy text, like there’s something here and obviously he knows.

"But he really did not know. This was her way to let him know with the support of a bunch of very strong women in my Doncaster audience ‘you shouldn’t have done that and we’re gonna air it out in public.

"Obviously, he ran like the coward that he is and I feel like I didn’t want to pursue it and I didn’t want it to turn ugly.

"You have to think about everyone’s safety when this is involved.

As audience members gasped in shock at the man runnning out of the venue, the comic added: “I got security involved to make sure we could find him again, but we couldn’t – he left.

"I wanted her to speak to the security just to make sure she had someone picking her up and she had a safe place to go.

"I go into mother mode and a lot of the audience members were really concerned too.

"I spoke to her afterwards and for those of you who were there, and are concerned, she said she had a weight lifted off her shoulders. She felt very free.

"She didn’t have the courage to confront him on her own, she said now she had said it at the show, she felt a lot better.

"We didn’t make a joke out of it at all, we just really prioritised her well being and safety – and unfortunately this happens every day.

“I followed up with her to make sure everything was OK, but like wow, if you were at that audience in Doncaster, this is why you’ve got to go out and see live events.

"There are things that happen in the moment that you will never see again in your whole life.

"I’m gonna continue to follow it up and makes sure the woman is OK. Good for her though for plucking up the courage – a lot of women absorb a man’s shame as their own.”