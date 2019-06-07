Major waterside development of 17 houses and eight apartments making progress in Mexborough

Work is progressing on a major canal side residential development in Mexborough.

Architects from award winning Sheffield multi-disciplinary practice CODA Studios, working with developers Fenwood Estates, are delivering the waterside project at Leach Lane, close to the town’s railway station and not far from Mexborough town centre.

The waterside development

The project includes a total of 17 houses and eight apartments and was originally set to commence as long ago as 2007 but was hit by the building industry recession.

“We were delighted that Fenwood Estates turned to us to get this project moving again because it really is one of our favourite projects,” said CODA Managing Director Matt Bowker.

“The site overlooks a wide stretch of canal and green belt and the aim is to create an exciting community that will be entirely in keeping with what we believe will be a much sought-after location.

“This project highlights the increasing confidence in the town of Mexborough and we worked closely with Doncaster planners to deliver something that will enhance the area and add to its attractiveness for buyers.

“CODA and Fenwood have worked together for many years now and we are certain this will be another successful development for us both.”