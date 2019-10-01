Major Doncaster bridge set to CLOSE due to 'high tide'
A major bridge in Doncaster is set to be closed later due to the torrential rainfall.
Doncaster Council said Kirk Bramwith Bridge is ‘being monitored and following the high tide tonight there may be a need to close the bridge.’
The authority added: “There will be a further check this evening, and we will update with any further information.”
This comes after the Government’s flood warning service has also issued an alert advising people that low lying fields and roads close to the river are at risk of flooding.
The warning read: “Flooding is possible in the Middle River Don catchment as further persistent rain is causing river levels to rise.
“Low lying fields and roads are most likely to be at risk. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.
“We expect river levels to continue to rise steadily through today, Tuesday, October 1, to a similar level seen on Sunday night.
“After the rain clears this afternoon we expect river levels to start to fall overnight and through tomorrow.
“We do not currently expect to issue flood warnings, however we are monitoring the situation closely from our incident room in Leeds.”