Major delays at M18 roundabout in Doncaster

Motorists in Doncaster are experiencing major delays at the junction three of the M18 this morning.

Traffic jams have formed on Great Yorkshire Way coming out of Rossington and Bawtry, and are due to a broken down heavy goods vehicle.

Major traffic delays

Eyewitnesses say the HIghways Agency in on the scene.

Police said the delays were down to a broken down lorry, and they had been called at 7.15am. Highways England are dealing with the issue.

One motorist said he had left his home in Rossington at 8.45pm and had still not reached the roundabout. The journey usually takes five minutes. Traffic from Bawtry and Rossington was tailing back.