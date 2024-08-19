Maintenance Team Work Report, Wednesday 14 August 2024
Wednesday 14 August saw eight Ramblers member and an employee of Doncaster City Council carry out work on Footpaths Fenwick 7 and 11, details below.
Fenwick 7. Was reported as overgrown and stile broken. The broken stile was removed, vegetation cleared and 2 marker posts put in place. A stile was fitted at another location on the same pathway.
Fenwick 11. A footbridge had been built by local residents and was becoming dangerous and a slip hazard. The footpath sign was obscured by vegetation. The vegetation was removed and a new bridge built which hopefully will last many years.
Annotated photographs of the work carried out by our members on Footpaths Fenwick 7 and 11 are also available on our website,
A Total of 16-man hours were spent on these tasks.
Stuart Twell.
