Maintenance Team Work Report, Wednesday 14 August 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We don’t just do rambling at Ramblers, we also do repair and maintenance.

Wednesday 14 August saw eight Ramblers member and an employee of Doncaster City Council carry out work on Footpaths Fenwick 7 and 11, details below.

Fenwick 7. Was reported as overgrown and stile broken. The broken stile was removed, vegetation cleared and 2 marker posts put in place. A stile was fitted at another location on the same pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenwick 11. A footbridge had been built by local residents and was becoming dangerous and a slip hazard. The footpath sign was obscured by vegetation. The vegetation was removed and a new bridge built which hopefully will last many years.

Annotated photographs of the work carried out by our members on Footpaths Fenwick 7 and 11 are also available on our website,

A Total of 16-man hours were spent on these tasks.

Stuart Twell.