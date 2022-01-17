Lung health checks scanner parks up in Doncaster

Lung Health Check Scanner parks up in Doncaster

Doncaster is one of 23 areas nationally that has been chosen to implement Targeted Lung Health Checks due to the number of people in the area that have ever smoked.

The mobile scanners have previously visited Rossington, Dearne Valley and Adwick since March last year and have detected 24 lung cancers of which 20 were early stage and therefore potentially curable. We have also found many other less concerning findings such as emphysema which if treated early have favourable outcomes.

If you are eligible for a Lung Health Check you will be contacted by Ashfield Engage to be invited for a telephone call to discuss your lung health and to determine if a scan would be suitable. There is also the opportunity to be referred to Stop Smoking services should you wish. You can find more information here (NHS Stop Smoking Service – Yorkshire Smokefree)

Dr Jason Page, Clinical Director for the Doncaster Lung Health Check programme said: “I am delighted we are now able continue to roll-out this fantastic programme for eligible patients in Doncaster. Cancer is a very sensitive and personal issue, and we know many people find it a difficult subject to talk about. This programme is designed to help detect lung cancer earlier as well as other lung problems. We have had some great success with this programme in other areas of Doncaster and look forward to supporting more patients to come forward for a Lung Health Check.

“If you receive an invite letter in the coming weeks, please don’t ignore it; read the local information booklet and speak to the staff from Ashfield Engage when they call”

For more information, please visit Lung Health Checks

