Low-income households in Doncaster set to receive £6m of retrofit upgrades

Costing £6.07 million in total, low-income households in Doncaster are set to benefit from a retrofit scheme aimed at improving energy efficiency.

It comes after the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) agreed on Tuesday (12 Setember) to contribute £2.07 million towards the scheme.

The rest of the money will be funded by Doncaster Council, following its successful bid for £3.37 million from the government’s Green Homes Grant (GHG).

Homes to receive energy efficiency improvements

Announced by the Chancellor in 2020, the GHG allowed local authorities to apply for funding from a total of £2 billion.

Doncaster Council has stated that the project will target the areas of low income with the oldest housing stock, including Armthorpe and Wheatley.

While the majority of selected homes will be council-owned, some private homes will also receive upgrades.