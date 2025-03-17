Do you love your local yarn shop?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course you do, and this spring UK Hand Knitting is asking crafters across the country to show their favourite store some love with a new event.

The Love Your Yarn Shop campaign runs from March 29 until May 31 at nearly 400 shops nationwide including Knit & Stitch in Doncaster city centre, the Wool Den at The Hive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and Wool and Much Much More that is based in Waterdale in the city centre and run by Ann Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It couldn’t be easier to take part. Simply pick up a card at your local shop and get a box filled out each time you visit.

‘Love Your Yarn Shop’ event taking place in Doncaster for all knit and stitch fans.

When you have collected four stamps, leave your card with the shop and you will be entered into a prize draw to win one of 50 prizes worth £40 each. There are also eight instant win prizes up for grabs worth £25.

To coincide with this nationwide event, smaller events and workshops will be taking place to celebrate the communities that knitting and crochet brings together.

Liz Myers of Knit & Stitch said: “We love the annual events that UK Hand Knitting put together, it creates a sense of competition amongst our customers and we welcome visitors from other regions who want to visit as many yarn shops as possible.”

To find out if your shop is taking part, visit the UK Hand Knitting website https://www.ukhandknitting.com/

No purchase necessary, terms and conditions available on the website.