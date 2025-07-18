"Love will always shine brighter," say Bawtry Pride bosses after ex-MPs "hateful" attack

Organisers of this weekend’s Bawtry Pride have said “love will always shine brighter” as they condemned a “hurtful and hateful” attack by a former Doncaster Conservative MP and defeated mayoral candidate.

Tory mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher, who trailed in a distant third in May’s election and has regularly spoken out against the transgender community, came under fire for criticising the LGBTQ+ carnival which will be held just yards from his home on Saturday.

Doncaster Pride bosses say they have reported his online attack as a “hate crime” and Doncaster singer Anastasia Walker had also launched an attack on the former Don Valley MP who lost his seat at last summer’s General Election.

Now Bawtry Pride bosses have condemned Mr Fletcher’s comments too.

A spokesperson said: “Today, the Bawtry Pride team has been busy doing what we love — organising an incredible celebration for this Saturday.

"While doing so, we’ve become aware of deeply hurtful and hateful comments circulating online.

“Let us be clear: these comments, filled with homophobia, transphobia, and misinformation, are not only harmful — they’re exactly why Pride still matters.

"Pride exists to stand against hate, to amplify love, and to ensure everyone feels seen, valued, and safe.

“We want to thank our friends at Doncaster Pride for standing up and speaking out — we’re with you every step of the way.

“And to our amazing community — we see you, and we love you.

"To every local business, pub, restaurant, shop, and performer that has supported us from day one: THANK YOU. You are the heart of this event. Without you, Bawtry Pride wouldn’t be what it is — and it sure will be, thanks to you!

“To everyone who’s shared our posts, helped spread the word, and shown their support — we simply can’t thank you enough.

“Love will always shine brighter.

“And this Saturday, we’re going to prove it — together. Let’s celebrate love, unity, and inclusion for EVERYONE with pride, joy, and sparkle.”

Meanwhile, Bang Bang Romeo frontwoman Anastasia Walker, who has previously attacked the ex-MP for his stance on LGBTQ+ issues, said: “Nick Fletcher is at it again.

“He blocked me because I insinuated his appendage was as limp as his morals.

“Nick, bud, you are not an MP, you were voted out. You weren’t selected, wanted and are now no longer relevant (were you ever?)

“Firstly, YOU won’t hear anyone “ask for a pride” because your demographic of knuckle draggers wouldn’t ask you. Your echo chamber is as thick as your lack of intellect, so that’s that.

“Secondly, as a former MP you should know this, but no, there is still lack of equal rights in the UK between LGBTQ people and heterosexual people.

“You’ve never had to experience walking into a GP’s clinic and being told that BECAUSE I’m in a lesbian relationship, there is no funding or equal funding in my area for IVF. But there is for straight people? It’s not about wanting it free, it’s about wanting it fair.

“Parental legislations and marriage legislations also differ, so no, you’re wrong, we’re not fully equal in the eyes of the law.

“The dangerous audacity of your language such as “concern for children and “dividing people” and “quietly getting on with their lives” are ironically sentences and statements better used for you and your clear hate speech.

“You are on the wrong side of history, you’re not wanted (voted for by the public) and you have ZERO understanding of what the people of Doncaster need or want. You are a loud mouthed minority with no integrity and we don’t want you.

“We don’t want you at our Prides. Stay home.

“OR alternatively, open debate me in public. You won’t because you’re a keyboard warrior who’s just about learnt how to type on Facebook. But should you ever start feeling brave, let’s do it.

“No one wants you, see ya Nick.”

Organisers of Doncaster Pride blasted the twice-defeated politician over his comments – and say he has been reported for a hate crime.

In a post on Facebook under the headline “statement on recent hateful comments” a Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “We are aware of a recent post made by a former MP and failed mayoral candidate that is not only wildly inaccurate but also constitutes hate speech, homophobia, and transphobia.

“This individual has used our past posts – taken completely out of context – in a targeted attempt to discredit both Doncaster Pride and Bawtry Pride.

"We want to be absolutely clear: the views shared in that post are hateful and dangerous. What he has posted is not free speech – it’s hate crime, and it has been reported as such.

“To clarify: this individual has never been invited to Doncaster Pride, and he never will be. He is not welcome – his views are not welcome.

“We stand in full solidarity with those he has attempted to defame, slander, and damage.

"We stand with Bawtry Pride and send our love and support for your event this weekend. We are deeply sorry that you are facing this at a time meant for joy, visibility, and community.

“This is exactly why Pride still matters.

“When people try to claim that Pride is no longer needed, then post hate like this—they prove precisely why it is.”

Bawtry Pride is taking place on Saturday – promising live music, entertainment, food and drink and much, much more as the LGBTQ+ community holds its first ever event in the town.

In response to the former MP, drag performer Dame Ida wrote: “I am disappointed and frankly, alarmed to see my name used in this public statement about the Pride event in Bawtry, particularly alongside inflammatory and misleading claims when I am not a performer at this event?

“My shows are for adults, performed exclusively in adult-only venues.

"I am a cabaret artist, entertainer, and event host. I also proudly host family-friendly Pride main stages where the content is tailored, respectful, and suitable for general audiences, exactly like any other public host or performer would be.

“It is deeply irresponsible and defamatory for a former MP who, let’s not forget, lost his seat at the last election and was rejected by voters again in the mayoral race to conflate my name and my work with issues I have never been involved in.

“Dragging people’s names into a culture war for cheap points is not leadership. It’s desperation.

“Pride events, in towns and cities across the country, are about community, visibility, and unity.

"They celebrate love, resilience, and progress not the distortion and fearmongering Mr. Fletcher continues to push. No one is forcing anyone to attend, but to misrepresent these events and those involved is not just unfair it’s dangerous.

“I stand proudly with our LGBTQ+ community, and I stand by my work, which has brought joy, laughter, and connection to thousands of people across the UK.

“Nick, remove my name and stop spreading misinformation.

“Because this isn’t about concern.

“It’s about control.

“And the people of Doncaster and Bawtry have already spoken.”

Mr Fletcher had earlier written: “I won’t be attending the Pride event in Bawtry.

“Pride has now arrived in our quiet market town. But in over 20 years of living here, raising a family, supporting local businesses, being part of the community, and having the honour of being your MP not so long ago, I’ve never once heard anyone ask for a Pride event.

“When we start to elevate one group for public celebration without doing the same for everyone else, we risk dividing people rather than uniting them.

“This isn’t homophobia or transphobia. It’s common sense, concern for children, and the right to speak up about what’s being pushed into our communities.

"Pride has morphed into something else entirely, something we are now expected to celebrate without question.

“But we shouldn’t celebrate grown men who believe they are women being allowed into little girls’ toilets.

“We shouldn’t celebrate drag queen story times for kids.

“These are not causes for celebration. And we have a duty to say clearly: not on our watch.”

“So no, I won’t be heading into Bawtry this weekend. I’ll be taking my custom elsewhere.

“Because there comes a time when saying nothing or going along with the crowd isn’t neutrality. It’s permission.

We all have the right to make our own decisions. But if we choose to go, we must also accept the part we play in the damage that may follow, to our little girls’ safety, to their childhood, and to our young people’s future.”