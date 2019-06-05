Staff at the Cast Theatre in Doncaster have rescued a lost prized racing pigeon found outside the theatre’s Stage Door on Monday night.

Following a performance of The Lady Vanishes, concerned bar staff noticed the unhappy bird in distress.

A pigeon

Following their discovery, the warm-hearted bar team set to work on a make-shift home for their new feathered friend, furnished with water, blankets and oats in case the bird was peckish.

Upon closer inspection the rescuers discovered a tag on the bird’s leg. Following its instructions they tracked down the worried owner only to discover their new mascot was actually a prized racing pigeon lost on its voyage from Ipswich.

One of the bar staff offered to look after the unfortunate creature, taking the now named Perry the Pigeon under her wing.

A spokesperson for the theatre said ‘We were really worried about the little bird looking so sad. There was something about him, we all sensed he was special, but we had no idea he was a racing champion. We’re just glad to offer him somewhere to rest his wings. He’s warm and looking much happier. We’re sad to see him go home, but we hope to visit him when he’s back home in Ipswich.’

Thanks to the unflappable team at Cast theatre, the champion pigeon will be making its return home, this time by courier.