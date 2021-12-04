'Looks like a bl**dy cactus! Residents of Doncaster town slam 'let down' Christmas tree

People gathered in Mexborough town centre for the festive switch on Thursday night – and the display was met with mixed reviews.

The tree itself was illuminated by a string of lights, but angry residents weren't as stunned by the display as they had hoped, reported the Daily Star.

A video from local Gary Jones captured the countdown to the moment the lights were switched on. There was a small cheer from the crowd after the sparse lights lit up, followed by some giggles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tree came under fire from residents.

Gary then panned the camera to his son who, with a bewildered expression, remarked "it's just some orange lights".

It was not just Gary's son that was disappointed, as people took to Facebook to discuss the lacklustre tree.

One person said: "Where's all the lights?"

Another jokingly commented: "Looks like a bl**dy cactus!"

"What a build-up and then the big let down," said a third.

But, despite the Christmas tree, Gary said that he and his children had a "lovely" time at the event, which also included live music, local food stalls and a chance for children to meet Father Christmas.

Local councillor Sean Gibbons also defended the event, which he explained was put together by him and his colleagues at very short notice.

He said: "We had many smiling faces, it's just unfortunate that some people are ungrateful and want more from a small event."

Coun Gibbons also said that the event was privately funded by the small ward councillor budgets, which add up to only £3,000.

He said: "We would have wanted more, but it was so last minute we were lucky to get that - the tree was an extra tree we got and there were no lights on it until we funded it."