Looking back at much-missed Doncaster pub as former owner makes mayoral bid

The former owner of a much-missed and popular Doncaster city centre pub is bidding to become mayor – here’s a look back at the bar that delighted drinkers back in the day.

Julie Buckley, who was in charge of Cask Corner in Cleveland Street until its closure in 2017, has announced she will be standing for the Green Party at the upcoming Doncaster mayoral election in May.

It’s prompted us to take a look at the bar which was a real ale haven for beer lovers and also attracted lively crowds to its regular live music nights.

Customers were left in shock after its sudden closure back in December 2017 – with Ms Buckley telling regulars that running the bar had become too much for her.

She wrote: "This is the hardest thing I have ever written.

"The long hours, lack of sleep and social life and the pressures of the job have all got too much for me and affecting my health so I am saying goodbye to you all and starting afresh.

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of your heart for your support over the last 6 years, it’s been a great journey and I am honoured to have had you all at my side."

The message was accompanied by a video slideshow showing bands and regular customers at the Cleveland Street pub which opened in 2011.

It was accompanied by musician James Taplin singing the songs It's Over and Closing Time.

The announcement was met with shock from regulars.

One said: "Absolutely heart broken that Cask Corner is gone.

"Met so many good people in that place and at one point it was a second home."

Another added: "So sad to find out that Cask has gone, had so many amazing memories in there. Was the only place I could get up on stage and feel at home I have met so many amazing people there."

She has now been announced as the Green Party candidate for the May election.

She said: “It is clear to me that the two main parties have failed to rise to the challenges of our times and that the Green Party is the only party that offers real and workable alternatives to the failed “business as usual” policies that have got us to where we are today.”

Julie added: “As Doncaster mayor, I will push for a street by street insulation programme - this will not only make homes warmer but it will reduce energy bills and keep more money in the pockets of local people.”'

She went on to talk about business: “I ran a popular bar in the centre of Doncaster so, I know that running a small business in Doncaster is hard work. We need to encourage small businesses and help them to thrive through community wealth building which offers an opportunity for local business owners to take back control, and ensure that the benefits of local growth are invested locally.

“I am in despair at what has happened to our market. Traders tell me they are having a tough time of it saying rents are too high making it very difficult to make a living.

"I say we need to stop relying on large corporations who extract wealth for the benefit of bosses and shareholders who live miles away when we could instead create the conditions where small local businesses can thrive.”