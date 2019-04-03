Look who’s going to be at Doncaster’s wildlife park for three days over Easter ….

Meet Dorothy with all her friends (and the wicked witch) from Oz, at special fun days in the Yorkshire Wildlife Park this Easter holiday.

The Wild Tales of Oz show has a unique take on the loved story and visitors to the park on April 13, 14 and 15 can meet Dorothy and her magical pals.

Wizard of Oz characters come to Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Children can join in with craft activities, create their own Oz themed artwork and watch Victor the Polar Bear’s Wild West Magic Show..full of magic and illusion.

The fun-packed days also include Toto’s Easter egg trail, fairground stalls and the Wizard’s Hot Air Balloon fairground ride.

Visitors to the Branton attraction can be face-painted to become tin-man, scarecrow or cowardly lion, and have a go at winning chocolate Easter prizes.

“Easter is an amazing time at the park and there will be a variety of fun entertainment on each of the days for people of all ages,” said YWP’s events manager Chris White.

Polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

“All this plus a unique wildlife experience with some of the world’s most majestic animals makes for a memorable holiday outing.”

The park, the UK’s no.1 walk through wildlife adventure, is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and endangered animals, including Amur Tigers and leopards, giraffes, lions, the country’s only four polar bears and many more.

Entertainment will be spread around the park and event timetables issued to visitors on arrival.

Some fairground rides and face-painting have an additional charge.

Families can enjoy indoor and outdoor play areas, shopping in the Safari Village and the various food outlets.

For full details of the Easter programme visit www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com.