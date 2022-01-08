'Look who just walked in!' Chuckle Brothers star Paul Chuckle stuns fans on Doncaster night out

The 74-year-old was pictured partying on a night out in Doncaster last night, stopping off at the town’s legendary Silver Street bar Biscuit Billy’s where he happily posed for photos and chatted with fans.

Sharing pictures of the star’s visit on Facebook, a pub spokesman wrote: “Look who’s just walked in our doors!”

Earlier, the entertainer had enjoyed a meal at one of Doncaster’s newest restaurants.

Paul Chuckle enjoyed a night out in Doncaster. (Photo: Paul Chuckle/Twitter).

Sharing a photo taken outside The Bank on High Street, he told his Twitter followers: “Great night and meal #TheBankDoncaster.”

The restaurant has recently opened its doors in the former Yorkshire Bank building on the corner of High Street and Scot Lane and which has been a number of stores since its closure as a bank.