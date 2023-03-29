News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
1 hour ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
1 hour ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
3 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Long standing Doncaster firefighter steps down after three decades of service

A long-standing Doncaster firefighter has retired after more than three decades.

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:44 BST

Dean Smith, crew manager at Askern Fire Station, was praised by colleagues for his ‘amazing achievement and commitment.’

A SYFR spokesman said: “We said farewell to CM Smith who has retired after 31 years service at Askern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“What an amazing achievement and commitment.

Dean Smith has retired after 31 years at Askern Fire Station. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
Dean Smith has retired after 31 years at Askern Fire Station. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
Dean Smith has retired after 31 years at Askern Fire Station. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).
Most Popular

“All of us at Askern wish him all the best for his retirement. Finally getting his weekends back!

“So long Dean....but not goodbye, the door is always open.”

DoncasterDean SmithAskern