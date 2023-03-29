Long standing Doncaster firefighter steps down after three decades of service
A long-standing Doncaster firefighter has retired after more than three decades.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Mar 2023
Dean Smith, crew manager at Askern Fire Station, was praised by colleagues for his ‘amazing achievement and commitment.’
A SYFR spokesman said: “We said farewell to CM Smith who has retired after 31 years service at Askern.
“What an amazing achievement and commitment.
“All of us at Askern wish him all the best for his retirement. Finally getting his weekends back!
“So long Dean....but not goodbye, the door is always open.”