Long standing Doncaster firefighter steps down after three decades of service

Dean Smith, crew manager at Askern Fire Station, was praised by colleagues for his ‘amazing achievement and commitment.’

A SYFR spokesman said: “We said farewell to CM Smith who has retired after 31 years service at Askern.

“What an amazing achievement and commitment.

Dean Smith has retired after 31 years at Askern Fire Station. (Photo: Askern Fire Station).

“All of us at Askern wish him all the best for his retirement. Finally getting his weekends back!