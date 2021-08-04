Long serving former Doncaster councillor celebrates MBE with MP and Mayor

John McHale, centre, celebrates his MBE with, from left, Carol Blackham, Mayor Ros Jones, Coun Joe Blackham and Doncaster Centra MP Dame Rosie Winterton. (Photo: Dame Rosie Winterton).

John McHale, who represented the Town ward for a number of years, was awarded the honour in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

But because of coronavirus restrictions, he had been unable to celebrate his success.

However, that changed at the weekend when he was able to enjoy a meal at Nether Hall Road restaurant Turkuaz with Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton, the town’s Mayor Ros Jones and other council officials.

Sharing a photo of the celebrations on Facebook, Dame Rosie wrote: “Lovely to be out at Turkuaz last night celebrating the award of an MBE to our dear friend John Mchale, much loved ex-councillor, with Mayor Ros Jones, Councillor Joe Blackham and Carol Blackham.”