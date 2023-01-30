Long serving Doncaster shop assistant 'sacked' for apprehending shoplifter
A long-serving Doncaster shop assistant has reportedly been sacked – for apprehending a shoplifter.
Maureen Hartley, who worked at the One Stop shop in Woodfield Plantation was allegedly given her marching orders for breaching store policies.
A social media post gave details about the reported incident.
It said: “Am sure many folk have wondered whether Maureen Hartley, the stalwart of One Stop has retired?
"Well, I extremely saddened to let you know, and Mo knows that I am posting this, that her services have been 'dispensed’ with, i.e. sacked.
"Not for committing a criminal act, as one would expect, but for stopping a shoplifter, breaching by all accounts their policies and procedures.
"Mo can hold her head held high. I am sure you’ll all agree, absolutely atrocious treatment of a wonderful member of our community and sends a message to shoplifters they can get away with their activities.”
The Free Press has attempted to contact Mrs Hartley for comment.
One Stop has declined to comment.