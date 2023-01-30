News you can trust since 1925
Long serving Doncaster shop assistant 'sacked' for apprehending shoplifter

A long-serving Doncaster shop assistant has reportedly been sacked – for apprehending a shoplifter.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:45am

Maureen Hartley, who worked at the One Stop shop in Woodfield Plantation was allegedly given her marching orders for breaching store policies.

A social media post gave details about the reported incident.

It said: “Am sure many folk have wondered whether Maureen Hartley, the stalwart of One Stop has retired?

The incident is said to have taken place at the One Stop shop in Woodfield Plantation.
"Well, I extremely saddened to let you know, and Mo knows that I am posting this, that her services have been 'dispensed’ with, i.e. sacked.

"Not for committing a criminal act, as one would expect, but for stopping a shoplifter, breaching by all accounts their policies and procedures.

"Mo can hold her head held high. I am sure you’ll all agree, absolutely atrocious treatment of a wonderful member of our community and sends a message to shoplifters they can get away with their activities.”

The Free Press has attempted to contact Mrs Hartley for comment.

One Stop has declined to comment.

