Long serving Doncaster school head to mark retirement with summer fayre

A long serving Doncaster school headteacher is set to say farewell to the classroom with a special summer fayre to mark her service.

Helen Acton has been in charge at Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School since 2009 – and before that taught at other schools in the area.

She began her teaching career at Dunsville Primary from 1994 to 2004 and then was deputy head at Hatfield’s Travis St Lawrence C Of E Primary School until 2009 before taking over the reins at Hatfield Woodhouse.

A school spokesperson said: “She has been a wonderful headteacher who always put the children’s education first.

Helen Acton is stepping down after 15 years as head of Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School.

“She is very well liked within the community and goes over and beyond to support both the school and the community throughout the year.”

Mrs Acton is also a valued member of Barnby Dun church where she can quite often be seen delivering the service on a Sunday or running messy church and also loves music, playing the clarinet.

A summer fayre to mark her retirement will be held at the school on July 3 from 3.30pm, with plenty of fun and games.

The spokesperson said: “It will be a nice tribute to mark the occasion as she has given so many years of her life to helping children whom have attended the school.”