Elaine Merrills, a maternity matron, has worked for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for 43 years.

She started her career with the Trust in 1978 as a cadet and did her nurse training from 1980-1983, qualifying as a midwife in December 1984.

She worked as a rotational midwife for numerous years and then a ward manager for a mixed antenatal and postnatal ward for ten years.

Nurse Elaine Merrills has delivered hundreds of babies after starting work in Doncaster in 1978.

After this, she became the Infant Feeding Coordinator leading the Trust to full baby friendly initiative accreditation and then full reaccreditation.

She has been a matron since June 2019 and has been a huge part of the children's and families division, supporting staff through numerous changes and events over the years.

Many of Elaine's midwifery students are now leaders and she is fondly known as 'Mummy Merrills'.

A Trust spokesman said: “She has been a constant physical presence for all staff, before and during the pandemic, and this has not gone unnoticed as she is highly respected by all.”

But staff and patients haven’t seen the last of Elaine just yet – as she’s only going into semi retirement.

A spokesman said: “Fortunately for maternity, she is returning as a matron part time in February 2022.