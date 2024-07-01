Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Armthorpe man who took on the London Marathon as his first ever full marathon has raised £1,175 for Doncaster’s Hospice.

Scott Daines, aged 48, vowed to take part in the London Marathon to raise funds for St John’s Hospice in memory of his mum Wendy Daines and mother-in-law Connie Mullins, to say thank you for their care, and went from couch to 42km in just nine months, thanks to a rigorous training regime.

Scott said: “The staff at St John’s were amazing with both of our families and I wanted to do something to say thank you for their support, so I entered the ballot for the London Marathon, and was really surprised when I got the place, as I’d never done any distance running before.

“I’d taken on the Three Peaks for charity in 2023, but this was something completely different, and I trained really hard to get into shape.”

Scott Daines (right) is pictured presenting his fundraising cheque to St John’s Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan (left) and Events Co-ordinator Richard Smith (centre).

Supported by partner Helen and other family members, Scott completed the event in five hours, after feeling under the weather on the day.

Scott said: “The support from the crowds along the way really spurred me on when I was feeling tired, it was fantastic to hear them cheering and shouting and made all the difference on the day.

He added: “I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has donated to my fundraising and to everyone who commented and gave me support – I really appreciate it.”

Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “Well done to Scott.

“Every penny raised really does make a difference and helps us to provide the best possible care to Doncaster patients and families.”