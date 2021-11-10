Lockdown art club shows off their work in the new Doncaster museum and art gallery

The AFCL started an art club during the third lockdown.

It was created to help people with their health and well being as well as to forge connections with others.

Natalie Parfitt, who was part of the club, said: “It was open to anyone, and people who applied received an art kit through the post.

Art and poetry from the group.

“They then attended online sessions with me where they learnt about colour theory, drawing from life, and art history.”

The final project was to use their skills and create artwork in the theme of ‘home.’

Everyone had the same starting point and worked on an identically sized canvas (20 x 20 cm).

“The creative decisions were completely their own, which have unique and highly individual outcomes, as they explored what home means to them,” Natalie said.

“Some participants were already established painters, and some had not done any art since they were at school.

“Taking part in the AFCL art club gave people left in isolation during lockdown the chance to socialise and try something new.

“For many, it has unlocked a creative side that they never knew existed.”

The poetry side of the exhibition came from The People Focussed Group and New Beginnings.

It was facilitated by Michéle Beck from Writing for Wellness.

Natalie said: “The groups became, for some people, the only weekly social interaction they would have and the participants formed strong bonds with each other, offering friendship and an alternative to complete social isolation.

“Recovering from addiction or living with a mental health condition even at the best of times is a constant uphill battle, but dealing with either or both during a global pandemic was a compounded astronomical struggle.

“Their words speak for themselves, with themes of love, friendship, resilience, strength, and recovery.”

The group members artwork and poetry is currently on display at the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum which is free to attend.

The building opened to the public earlier this year and has hosted a range of art exhibits.