Local property firm donates Christmas gifts to Doncaster children's hospital
Staff from a city property company dropped into the children’s hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to donate Christmas gifts.
Local property developers Neil Joshi and Shweta Joshi from NJ & CO Properties donated several portable DVD players to staff at the hospital.
Neil said: “The DVD players help children before they go to theatre for surgery – they are a distraction tool for children.
"We love to support local charities and it gives us great pleasure that the DVD players have already been used.”
