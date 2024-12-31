Local property firm donates Christmas gifts to Doncaster children's hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff from a city property company dropped into the children’s hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to donate Christmas gifts.

Local property developers Neil Joshi and Shweta Joshi from NJ & CO Properties donated several portable DVD players to staff at the hospital.

Neil said: “The DVD players help children before they go to theatre for surgery – they are a distraction tool for children.

"We love to support local charities and it gives us great pleasure that the DVD players have already been used.”