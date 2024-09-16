Local MP visits school to support enterprise events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband visited Windhill Primary School to conclude a range of enterprise events ran by the school, including one relating to the election of a school prime minister to oversee both the student council and eco council. The MP spoke to the student body about the importance of democracy, before answering questions and swearing in Isla to her role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windhill Primary School, located in Mexborough, has been implenting a financial maths curriculum for several years and their recent enterprise events have been the culmination of the children's learning.

Before the summer, pupils across the school took part in different projects designed to promote their collaborative and critical thinking skills, whilst giving them an opportunity to apply their financial maths skills to a real-life context. As a part of this, and capalising on the recent general election, the current year 6 cohort formed their own groups to resemble political parties and set about trying to convince the student body to elect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groups used a small budget to research issues amongst the different school demographics before creating an advertising campaign and their own manifestos. The election was won by Isla of the "Smartie Party" whose commitment to being apporachable to all age-groups won over many voters.

Mr Miliband meets new school prime minister, Isla

Joining Windhill staff, Mr Miliband met Isla and heard some of her ideas before asking some questions of his own to the new school prime minister. After swearing her into her new role, Mr Miliband was happy to spend some time talking about his own duties as passions as a local MP and the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero. The MP also met both the school council and eco council to thank them for their committment to making the school a better place.