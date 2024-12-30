LNER recognised by British Transport Police over passenger safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail operator LNER has been recognised by British Transport Police for the work it carries out to identify vulnerability and ensure the safety of its customers and colleagues

The train operator has been awarded ‘Safeguarding on Rail Scheme’ accreditation for the third year running, achieving a score of 92 per cent.

It follows an in-depth, two-week assessment programme where specialist safeguarding officers from BTP worked with LNER colleagues to find out more about the steps being taken to help keep people safe.

More than 2,500 LNER colleagues have received training to identify vulnerability and learned how to request help for anyone in need.

LNER has been praised by British Transport Police.

In 2024 alone, LNER staff were involved in locating 126 missing people and referring over 500 people to local authorities, social services, GPs and mental health services for further help.

The preventative work carried out with charities such as CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), The Railway Children and St Giles Trust was also recognised by BTP, along with the ‘Be Kind’ campaign which challenges anti-social behaviour.

LNER also received praise for its recent White Ribbon accreditation and the work it is undertaking to raise awareness around violence against women and girls.

To mark White Ribbon Day (25 November 2024), LNER proudly named one of its services ‘White Ribbon’ and has since joined with BTP and North Yorkshire Police at York station to promote the charity and its cause.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Arlene Wilson from British Transport Police, said: “I’m delighted that LNER has fulfilled the standards required to achieve full accreditation for the third year running. The 92 per cent pass mark achieved is a testament to the significant amount of work it has undertaken to protect and safeguard vulnerable people who travel on its network. We look forward to continuing to work closely together.”

Jim Rawcliffe, Security and Emergency Planning Manager at LNER, said: “Every day our staff are vigilant, looking out for vulnerability and to help make sure people who travel with us and pass through our stations are kept safe.

"It’s thanks to their eyes, ears and positive action that we have been able to help more than 500 people this year alone. We take our safeguarding responsibilities incredibly seriously and recognise the role we play in helping to keep the railway safe and secure for everyone.”