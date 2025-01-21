Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LNER joined forces with Network Rail to support Samaritans’ ‘Brew Monday’ campaign and encourage people to share a cuppa and catch up with someone they care about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third Monday in January is referred to by some as ‘the most difficult day of the year’. However, Samaritans continues to reinforce that there is no such thing as ‘Blue Monday’, with people experiencing a range of emotions any day of the year.

This year, LNER has again supported the campaign, raising £6,800 for Samaritans through sales of hot drinks onboard its services on 20 January 2025 – its highest ever Brew Monday total. It also surprised customers with a free muffin with every hot drink purchased. Since 2022, LNER has raised £21,000 for the charity’s life-saving work through ‘Brew Monday’ support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER worked with Samaritans to send thousands of free tea bags and other ‘Brew Monday’ material to colleagues at stations and depots to encourage them to catch up and share conversation with each other.

LNER, Samaritans, and Network Rail colleagues on Brew Monday.

Colleagues at Newark Northgate, Doncaster, Newcastle and LNER’s Clayhills engineering depot in Aberdeen were among those to take part.

Samaritans volunteers were on-hand at LNER and Network Rail managed stations across the East Coast Main Line, including Berwick-upon-Tweed, Leeds, York, and Grantham, talking to those passing through and distributing tea bags and other handouts to mark the campaign.

John Grainger, LNER’s Joint Head of Performance East Coast Partnership, said: “Jointly with our partners in Network Rail, LNER is proud to continue to support the vital work of Samaritans through its ‘Brew Monday’ initiative. A simple action, such as having a conversation with a colleague or friend, can have such a profound impact and can be life changing.

“Over several years, LNER has donated money from sales of hot drinks onboard its services. So far £21,000 has been raised - money that continues to support the work of Samaritans.”

Olivia Cayley, Head of Rail Programme at Samaritans, said: “Brew Monday is a reminder that human connection can be lifesaving and we’re so grateful to the rail industry for their support this year. Our volunteers are busy all year round, answering a call for help every 10 seconds, so we know people can find things tough at any time and there’s no such thing as the ‘worst day of the year’. That’s why it’s vital that we all take the time to check in on each other every day so anyone who might be struggling knows they don’t have to face their challenges alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise McNally, suicide prevention lead, Network Rail said: “Small moments like catching up over a cuppa can play a big role in helping people who are struggling. That’s why we’re proud to support Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign and share this important message to passengers and staff.”