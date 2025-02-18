Liz Bramall, wife of Doncaster Rovers chairman, receives CBE for charity work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mrs Bramall, wife of Doncaster Rovers chairman Terry Bramall, was handed the honour in last summer’s King’s Birthday Honours and travelled to London today for her investiture ceremony, the club announced.
The co-founder of The Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation, Mrs Bramall has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her service to charity.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Rovers said: “All at Club Doncaster send their heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes to Liz Bramall as she receives her CBE for services to charity.
“Liz is a passionate supporter of the club.
“Alongside her husband, in 2008 she founded the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation which donates millions of pounds each year via grants to worthy causes, particularly urban and rural regeneration, the arts and education.”
“Many congratulations Liz Bramall CBE.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.