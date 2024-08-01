Little Beau, 5, with life-limiting disease dreams of going to Lapland - and you can help
A Gofundme page has been set up, and a host of activities are being organised, to raise £5,000 to pay for the trip of a lifetime.
Batten Disease affects approximately 100–150 children, young people and adults in the country.
For Beau, the condition affects her eyesight, and despite visiting hospital each week for treatment, it could lead to her losing her sight at any time.
Fundraising organiser Danielle Clifton said: “One of Beau’s dreams is to visit Lapland and see Santa and the main aim of our fundraiser is to help make this happen for her before her sight is taken.
“As well as making her dream come true, we also hope that this fundraiser will bring the community together and start a conversation about Batten Disease, raising awareness about a condition that many people currently have no knowledge of.
"We also hope it will help the family to connect with others who might be going through similar struggles, or help them to find some support and friendship in their local community.
“Any donation you can make would be greatly appreciated. It will all help to make Beau’s dream come true and would mean so much to her family to be able to give her this opportunity.”
The fundraising total currently stands at £205. If you can help by making a donation then please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/beas-dream-to-lapland?cdn-cache=0
