LGBTQIA+ news: Sign up for Queer Weekly and enjoy essential reading in a great free newsletter

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Sep 2025, 11:33 BST
Searching for a safe and welcoming place to read the week’s essential LGBTQIA+ news, opinions and other great coverage? Your Doncaster Free Press has a newsletter for that.

The Queer Weekly newsletter delivers a regular selection of essential reading across the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ news - and you can sign up for free.

Featuring the latest news stories, issues of the week, cultural highlights and much more, our weekly newsletter is all about creating a community and platform to discuss issues that are close to our writers’ hearts - and yours, too.

By subscribing to the free email, you're supporting the work of our journalists who are dedicated to bringing you trusted, quality coverage on a broad range of topics.

Your Doncaster Free Press is launching Queer Weekly, a new newsletter of LGBTQIA+ news.placeholder image
Your Doncaster Free Press is launching Queer Weekly, a new newsletter of LGBTQIA+ news.

Interested in reading the first edition? It’s launching soon, and here’s how you sign up.

Click HERE to visit our newsletter page

Type in your email address in the box at the top of the page

Scroll down and tick the box next to Queer Weekly. You can also sign up for any of our other newsletters at the same time

Press the ‘sign up’ button at the bottom of the page - and that’s it!

If there’s a topic you would like to see featured in our newsletter in future, contact our team [email protected] and [email protected].

Thank you for supporting our coverage of these important stories - speak to you soon.

