Levi Roots star of show at Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TV personality and chef Levi Roots was the star of the show at a Doncaster city centre food festival.

The Dragon’s Den entrepreneur behind Reggae Reggae Sauce shared stories from his remarkable life at the Mansion House as part of this year’s Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival.

The three day festival ran across the city centre and included food stalls, cookery demonstrations, tasting sessions and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And topping the bill was the 65-year-old Jamaican born chef who came to fame in 2007 when he won investment for his spicy sauce on Dragon’s Den.

Levi Roots was the star of this year's Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival.

Since then, he has written a number of cookery books, hosted his own TV programmes and earlier this year, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.