Levi Roots star of show at Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival
The Dragon’s Den entrepreneur behind Reggae Reggae Sauce shared stories from his remarkable life at the Mansion House as part of this year’s Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival.
The three day festival ran across the city centre and included food stalls, cookery demonstrations, tasting sessions and more.
And topping the bill was the 65-year-old Jamaican born chef who came to fame in 2007 when he won investment for his spicy sauce on Dragon’s Den.
Since then, he has written a number of cookery books, hosted his own TV programmes and earlier this year, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.
The festival is aligned with Doncaster Market and the food offer of the International Food Hall, meat, fish, and fruit and veg markets with stalls spread across St Sepulchre Gate, High Street, and Clock Corner offering a variety of food and drink from across the world.
